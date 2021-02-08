CHEAT SHEET
U.K. Navy Officer Films Sex With Seaman on Base for OnlyFans: Report
The U.K.’s Royal Navy is investigating an officer who reportedly filmed sex scenes with her seaman lover on a base and then posted them on OnlyFans. London’s Sun newspaper reports that commanders are worried Lt. Claire Jenkins’ exploits pose a security risk for the nuclear submarine base in Scotland, in part because they could be used as blackmail by foreign agents. But they also noted that Jenkins, who went by the pseudonym Cally Taylor on her $15-a-month adult site, confessed to her superiors when she was questioned—and even went on to post more content afterward. It’s unclear if she will face any discipline, but The Sun reports that her OnlyFans profile notes that “my naughty side can sometimes get me into trouble.”