Nursing Home Worker Raped a 99-Year-Old Woman With Dementia

A British nursing home worker has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia—a crime that came to light after her worried family installed a hidden camera. “We were concerned maybe someone was being unkind or too rough with her so we decided to install a hidden camera in her room so we could see what was happening,” the family said, according to the BBC. “We were shocked and horrified, never imagining we would see her being abused and raped in her own room.” Philip Carey, 49, admitted to attacking the elderly woman at the nursing home in Blackpool. Her family urged the relatives of other seniors to be on alert for unusual changes in behavior. “If you think there could be something happening to them, do something about it,” they said.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10