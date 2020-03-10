U.K. Health Minister Nadine Dorries Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Nadine Dorries, a conservative member of the British Parliament and a junior health minister, has tested positive for the coronavirus. According to The Independent and The Mirror, the 62-year-old under-secretary of state for health and social care is just one of the over 370 confirmed cases in the U.K. “I can confirm I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Dorries said in a statement. “As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self isolating at home.” Dorries reportedly attended an International Women’s Day reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, one day before she started feeling sick. She was also in close contact with many other members of parliament recently. Dorries reportedly helped draft the country’s response to the virus, which has killed over 4,000 and sickened more than 118,000 worldwide.