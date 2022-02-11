CHEAT SHEET
U.K. Patient Dies From Lassa Fever for First Time in Over a Decade
The U.K. Health Security Agency said one patient in Bedfordshire has died from Lassa fever, an Ebola-like virus, after three people were confirmed positive. “We will continue to support the patient’s family and our staff and are working closely with colleagues from the U.K. Health Security Agency to undertake a robust contact tracing exercise,” a Bedfordshire Hospitals spokesperson said. The three cases were linked to recent travel to West Africa, where the virus is endemic in certain areas. Officials said the public risk remained low. The cases are the first in the U.K. since 2009.