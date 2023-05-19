U.K. Prime Minister Has Ice-Cold Response to Harry and Meghan’s Car Chase
PRIORITIES
“Cars in New York are not really my priority or my responsibility,” U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told BBC News in response to a question about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s account of a “near catastrophic” car chase in the Big Apple this week. Sunak said he generally steers away from commenting on “anything to do with the royal family,” and instead emphasized his role in ensuring the safety of people at home in the U.K. Weirdly enough, he diverted by bragging about putting 20,000 cops on the street and tackling crime. “What is my priority and responsibility is people’s safety at home,” Sunak said. “That’s why we put more police officers on the street and are giving them the powers they need to keep us safe.” An NYPD officer and cabbie recently played down the “relentless” paparazzi pursuit, and those close to the British royal family have mocked the couple’s version of the story.