UK Police Chiefs Will Rethink Policy After Sarah Everard Vigil Arrests
GOOD START
The chairman of the UK National Police Chiefs’ Council says he will convene a meeting on Monday to brainstorm ideas on womens’ safety. “We hear the outpouring of grief and anger after the shocking murder of Sarah Everard,” Martin Hewitt tweeted Sunday. “No woman should feel unsafe, but too many do. Tomorrow I’ll bring all police chiefs together to discuss what more we can do to better protect women.” Hewitt announced his intention as condemnation mounts over the apparent roughing up by London police of female protesters attending a candlelight vigil for Sarah Everard, who was allegedly murdered by a London cop.
Metropolitan Police chief Dame Cressida Dick, who is herself facing calls to resign, is standing defiant in the face of popular outrage over the alleged police misconduct. “What has happened makes me more determined, not less, to lead my organisation,” she said. “My view is, I’m entirely focused on growing the Met to be even stronger.’ ‘Indeed, if [the vigil] had been lawful, I’d have been there, I’d have been at a vigil. And six hours of yesterday was really calm and peaceful, very few police officers around, respectful, people laying flowers, not gathering, and a vigil that did not breach the regulations. Unfortunately, later on, we had a really big crowd that gathered, lots of speeches and quite rightly, as far as I can see, my team felt this is now an unlawful gathering which poses a considerable risk to people’s health according to the regulations.”