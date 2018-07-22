UK Police Probe Acid Attack on 3-Year-Old Boy

A 3-year-old boy suffered severe burns to his face and arms after having a caustic substance splashed on him in what authorities say was a targeted attack in the city of Worcester. The boy was reportedly shopping with his family in a retail store when the incident occurred late Saturday. A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, but police on Sunday said they are seeking three other men they want to speak with. “At this time we are treating this as a deliberate attack on a three-year-old boy.” The motive for the attack is unclear,” West Mercia Police Chief Superintendent Mark Travis said in a statement. “The incident will rightly shock the local community and I would like to reassure local people that we are carrying out a thorough investigation to identify those responsible.”
