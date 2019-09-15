CHEAT SHEET
DON’T MAKE ME ANGRY
UK Prime Minister Boris Johson Channels Incredible Hulk Over Brexit
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a British newspaper that he was just like the Incredible Hulk when it comes to dealing with criticism over his plans to carry through with Brexit with or without a deal with the European Union. “The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets,” he told the Daily Mail on Sunday. “Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be—and that is the case for this country. We will come out on October 31.” Johnson has faced harsh criticism over suspending parliament to avoid debate as he works to find a deal ahead of the late October leave date. Johnson, who will be meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday, says he can still make a deal, but he isn’t afraid to deliver Brexit without one. At issue is the so-called backstop regarding a hard Northern Ireland border. “There’s a very, very good conversation going on about how to address the issues of the Northern Irish border,” Johnson said. “A huge amount of progress is being made.”