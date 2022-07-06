Boris Johnson Fires Cabinet Member for Telling Him to Resign: Report
IMPLODING
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now blowing up his administration from within, firing Cabinet Minister Michael Gove for telling him to step down, BBC reported. The news comes after Daily Mail reported Gove told Johnson he must resign Wednesday, joining more than 40 ministers and top government officials who resigned in protest of mounting scandals, including Johnson’s appointment of Chris Pincher to a key role despite potentially knowing Pincher was an accused sexual predator. An anonymous government source told BBC that Johnson called Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, on Wednesday afternoon to relay the news. “You can’t have a snake who is not with you on any of the big arguments who then gleefully tells the press the leader has to go,” the source said.