U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Makes Secret Trip to Ukraine, Meets with Zelensky
RED-EYE MEETING
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a secret trip to Ukraine on Saturday, taking a photo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “Surprise,” the Ukrainian embassy to the U.K. wrote in the tweet accompanying the photo, in which the two leaders sit across from one another while flanked by their respective flags. The meeting was unannounced, according to The Telegraph, and comes on the heels of a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in London on Friday. There, Johnson pressured the German leader to reduce his country’s dependence on Russian oil and gas. “We cannot transform our respective energy systems overnight, but we also know that Putin’s war will not end overnight,” Johnson said, according to The New York Times.