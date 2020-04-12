U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Health Workers: ‘I Owe You My Life.’
U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson thanked the National Health Service in his first public statement after being moved out of intensive care at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London. “I can’t thank them enough,” he said. “I owe them my life.” Johnson, 55, was the first world leader to test positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, and his symptoms gradually deteriorated to the point of first needing hospitalization and then intensive care. After three days in the I.C.U. ward, he was moved back to regular care. He received oxygen, but was not intubated for a ventilator. It is not clear when he will be released from the hospital. British Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement that Johnson needed “time and space to rest, recuperate and recover.” The U.K. recorded 917 new COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, bringing the death toll there to 9,875.