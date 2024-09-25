U.K. Leader Embarrasses Himself With Call to Return Israeli ‘Sausages’
SOMEBODY’S HUNGRY
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer made an awkward plea for Hamas to release the Israeli “sausages” during a speech about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East Tuesday. Starmer was speaking at a Labour Party conference in Liverpool before leaving for the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. Starmer offered an earnest plea to end hostilities in Gaza and the escalating violence in Lebanon, but was undercut by the unfortunate gaffe. “I call again for restraint and de-escalation at the border between Lebanon and Israel. I call again for all parties to step back from the brink. I call again for all parties to step back from the brink,” he said. “I call again for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of the sausages – the hostages – and a recommitment to the two-state solution: recognized Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel,” he added.