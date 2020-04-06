CHEAT SHEET
    U.K. Singer Duffy Reveals Details of Rape and Kidnapping: ‘He Would Have Killed Me’

    ‘I AM FREE’

    Emma Tucker

    Graham Denholm/Getty

    U.K. singer Duffy laid bare the painful details of her kidnapping and rape in a post on her website on Sunday after revealing in February that she took a long break from her career because she was suffering from severe trauma. “It was my birthday, I was drugged at a restaurant, I was drugged then for four weeks and travelled to a foreign country,” Duffy writes. The singer refused to identify the perpetrator but said he “made veiled confessions of wanting to kill me.” She said she didn’t feel safe going to the police because “I felt if anything went wrong, I would be dead, and he would have killed me. I could not risk being mishandled or it being all over the news during my danger.” Duffy, whose 2008 hit single Mercy topped the British charts, said she is revealing the truth about her traumatic journey “to be freed.” “I mourned wishing I had been dealt another hand, but it happened, and I have come to terms with it,” she wrote.

