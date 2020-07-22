U.K to Close Loophole That Let American Spy Wife Escape After Killing Teenager With Her SUV
CLOSING IN
The United States and the United Kingdom have agreed to close a loophole of immunity for Americans stationed at military bases in England. The old legal anomaly that was created in the 1990s when the U.S. carried out “extraordinary renditions” in Europe was meant to protect CIA agents conducting business abroad, but it led to the wife of an American stationed at a base in Northamptonshire, England, to flee after fatally running into 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn while driving her SUV down the wrong side of a road near the base last August. Anne Sacoolas, 43, claimed diplomatic immunity and was flown back to the U.S. after initially cooperating with authorities investigating the accident. The U.S. has said Sacoolas, who also has a history in the intelligence community, will not be extradited to face justice despite calls on President Trump to send her back. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced the new agreement in a statement, adding that it will ensure that justice is done if another family ends up in the same position as the Dunns. The new agreement does not apply to Sacoolas. Harry’s mother Charlotte Charles called the agreement a “huge step forward,” adding that her goal has been for this to “never happen to another family again.”