CHEAT SHEET
DON’T GET ANY IDEAS
UK Town Plans to Install ‘Anti-Sex’ Public Bathrooms That Spray Water, Sound Alarms
Authorities of a seaside town in Wales plan to spend more than $200,000 to install public bathrooms that will ward off anyone having sex inside by spraying them with water, opening the doors, and sounding a “high-pitched” alarm, WalesOnline reports. The town council in Porthcawl reportedly submitted planning documents that say the new “robo-toilets” will be equipped with a series of security features to prevent any inappropriate behavior. Weight sensitive floors will detect if there is more than one user in the stall at a time, and any “violent movement” will be met with the doors flying open, alarms sounding, and water raining down into the cubicle, according to the report. The bathrooms will also reportedly be able to monitor the time people spend inside to prevent anyone from staying the night, with a warning to sound before the lights and heat go off. The current public toilet facilities in the town are slated to close in October, with demolition to follow before a new facility is built.