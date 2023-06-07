U.K. Woman Accuses Andrew Tate of Choking Her Unconscious
PILING UP
Self-styled “king of toxic masculinity” Andrew Tate has been accused of strangling a British woman until she passed out during consensual sex that suddenly turned violent. The allegations are just the latest against Tate, who is currently facing rape and human trafficking charges in Romania. The woman, identified only by the pseudonym Evie in her interview with the BBC, said she’d first met Tate in 2014 before he became a well-known social media influencer. She said she’d had consensual sex with Tate once before meeting with him again and allegedly being choked into unconsciousness. Tate “put his hand on my throat and strangled me,” she alleged, saying he was “still having sex with me” when she regained consciousness. Asked why she didn’t immediately go to police to report the incident as rape, she told the BBC: “I think I knew what had happened I didn’t consent to. But I didn’t see it as rape or sexual assault because this was 10 years ago.” She now joins three other British women in a civil lawsuit against Tate over alleged sexual and physical assault. Tate has denied the allegations.