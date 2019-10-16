CHEAT SHEET

    U.K. Won’t Force Porn Viewers to Verify Age

    Blake Montgomery

    The United Kingdom has cancelled an initiative that would have required people viewing pornography online to submit their identification as proof they were of legal age. The plan aimed to stop children from viewing online porn, but it faced mounting challenges and delays after its announcement in 2015. Privacy groups warned of the potential to leak browsing data linked to a specific person, and the government struggled with how to classify social-media sites, which host a wide variety of content. In June, the proposal faced a six-month delay due to a failure to properly communicate the plan to the European Union.

