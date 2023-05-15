CHEAT SHEET
Four Killed After Russian Missile Strikes Ukrainian Hospital
Four people were killed in Ukraine after a Russian missile strike hit a hospital in the eastern city of Avdiivka, the governor of the Donetsk region said on Monday. Along with images showing a damaged building, Pavlo Kyrylenko posted on his Telegram account urging people to leave the area. “Four people were killed as a result of a missile strike on Avdiivka,” he wrote. “The Russians attacked the city with rockets this morning, hitting the hospital. Every new day spent in Donetsk increases the risk of becoming a victim of Russian aggression! Evacuate!” The attack comes over a year after four people were killed when the Russian air force bombed a maternity ward about 70 miles away in Mariupol.