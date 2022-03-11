Ukraine Accuses Putin of Plotting False-Flag ‘Terrorist Attack’ at Chernobyl Nuclear Plant
BLAME GAME
Ukraine has made the extraordinary allegation that President Vladimir Putin is in the advanced stages of plotting a terror attack on the Chernobyl nuclear plant that he plans to blame on Ukrainian forces. In a statement posted on social media, Ukraine’s defense intelligence account alleged: “According to the available information, Vladimir Putin ordered the preparation of a terrorist attack at the Chernobyl nuclear station.” The statement alleged that Putin intends to create a “man-made catastrophe, for which the occupiers will try to shift responsibility to Ukraine” by planting dead bodies of Ukrainian troops at the site. Ukraine’s government didn’t provide any evidence to support its allegations. Earlier this week, the UN’s nuclear watchdog issued a statement to try to calm concerns that a power blackout at Chernobyl could lead to a nuclear disaster.