Ukraine Accuses RT of Inciting Genocide After Presenter Calls to Drown Children
HORRIFIC
Ukraine accused the Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT of inciting genocide after airing a segment in which a presenter said Ukrainian children who considered the Russians as occupiers under the Soviet Union should have been drowned. Pro-war commentator Anton Krasovsky was speaking with sci-fi author Sergei Lukyanenko about the writer’s first trip to Ukraine in the 1980s, when kids said their lives would be better if Moscow wasn’t occupying their homeland. “They should have been drowned in the Tysyna [river],” Krasovsky said. “Just drown those children, drown them.” He also said the children could have been forced into huts and burned. The channel’s editor-in-chief suspended Krasovsky for his “disgusting” comments, adding that they weren’t endorsed by anyone at RT. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba shared the clip on Twitter, saying: “Aggressive genocide incitement (we will put this person on trial for it), which has nothing to do with freedom of speech. Ban RT worldwide.”