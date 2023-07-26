CHEAT SHEET
Ukraine Admits to Blowing Up Crimean Bridge Last Year
The acting head of Ukraine’s Security Service has admitted the agency was behind a huge explosion on a key bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea last year. In televised comments on Wednesday, Vasily Malyuk said the SBU was involved in “many different special operations,” some of which can be disclosed only “after victory.” But he went on to say that the “destruction of the Crimean Bridge on October 8 of last year” was “one of our achievements.” Malyuk then demonstrated a new T-shirt mocking the bridge explosion that showed it engulfed in flames, along with the caption “Who will burn the bridges if not us? SBU.” A Russian judge was reportedly one of four people killed in the bridge bombing.