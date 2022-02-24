‘Brutal Timing’: Ukraine Air Raid Sirens Transition to Cheesy Applebee’s Jingle on CNN
‘A LIL BIT OF CHICKEN FRIED’
While CNN has largely been lauded for its on-the-ground, round-the-clock coverage of Russia’s violent full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the network featured a surreal and extremely unfortunate transition on Thursday morning that inevitably lit up social media. During a live shot of Kyiv, with air-raid sirens blaring in the background, CNN switched to a cheesy Applebee’s commercial, featuring the Zac Brown Band country song “Chicken Fried” blasting on-screen. “And a little bit of chicken fried / cold beer on a Friday night / a pair of jeans that fit just right,” Brown cheerfully sings in the ad over video of a man in a cowboy hat and boots gyrating. “This is just brutal timing,” sports podcaster Dave Williams tweeted with a clip of the jarring moment. “Absolute perfection, no notes,” former Washington Post reporter Christopher Ingraham further snarked on Twitter.