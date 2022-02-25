CHEAT SHEET
Ukraine and Russia Are Discussing Timing of ‘Potential Peace Talks’
Ukraine is in discussions with Russia about the timing and location of a potential cease-fire. “The sides are holding consultations on the place and time” to start the negotiations process, Serhiy Nykyforov, a spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Facebook, according to Bloomberg. “We agreed to the proposal from the Russian Federation’s president,” he added. “At these hours, the sides are holding consultations on the place and time for negotiations process.” A Putin aide had previously suggested Belarus for the talks, even though Belarus was among the entry points for Russia’s invasion. Meanwhile, Russian forces are continuing their assault on Kyiv.