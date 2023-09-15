CHEAT SHEET
    Ukraine: Village Liberated After Frontline Breakthrough

    Nico Hines

    World Editor

    A badge of the European Union Military Assistance Mission Ukraine (EUMAM) mission is attached to the army uniform sleeve in Klietz, Germany, Aug. 17, 2023.

    Annegret Hilse/Reuters

    The General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces announced the retaking of Andriivka, nine miles south of Bakhmut in Donetsk, on Friday. The 3rd Assault Brigade said they had surrounded the Russian garrison and “practically liquidated the whole of [Russia’s] 72nd infantry brigade” in a “lightning operation.” A brigade spokesman said retaking the village was a breakthrough to the south of Bakmut that would be “key to success in all further directions.” Bakhmut fell to the Russians in May when it was captured by Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner forces. Ukraine’s army says it has gained 19 square miles around the city since the counteroffensive began in June.

