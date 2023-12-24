Ukraine Arrests Defense Ministry Official Over Alleged Embezzlement

Read it at CNN
Ukraine’s Security Service said it arrested a senior Ukrainian Defense Ministry official after investigators uncovered an alleged scheme to embezzle $40 million. The alleged embezzlement involved an artillery shells contract. “As a result of complex measures in Kyiv the head of one of the Main Departments of the Ministry of Defense involved in the embezzlement of equipment was detained,” the Security Service wrote. The ex-official may serve up to 15 years in prison should he be found guilty.