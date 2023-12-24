CHEAT SHEET
    Ukraine Arrests Defense Ministry Official Over Alleged Embezzlement

    NOT GOOD

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Ukrainian artillerymen of the 21st Mechanized Brigade.

    Oleh Arkhanhorodsky/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

    Ukraine’s Security Service said it arrested a senior Ukrainian Defense Ministry official after investigators uncovered an alleged scheme to embezzle $40 million. The alleged embezzlement involved an artillery shells contract. “As a result of complex measures in Kyiv the head of one of the Main Departments of the Ministry of Defense involved in the embezzlement of equipment was detained,” the Security Service wrote. The ex-official may serve up to 15 years in prison should he be found guilty.

