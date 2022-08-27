Ukraine Authorities Fear Radiation Leak at Nuclear Plant
IN CASE OF EMERGENCY
Ukrainian authorities on Friday began distributing iodine to residents who live near a nuclear plan amid fears of a radiation leak. For the first time in its 40-year history, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was temporarily disconnected on Thursday from the national power grid due to fire damage. The incident spurred fears about a radiation leak amid the ongoing conflict with Russia and prompted authorities to distribute the tablets—meant to block one type of radioactive material by the thyroid gland—to anyone who lives within an approximate 30-mile radius of the nuclear plant. The nuclear plant is still reportedly being run by Ukrainian workers—but is occupied by Russian forces. On Friday, Ukraine’s transmission system operator reported that two damaged main lines had resumed operation and were supplying the plant with electricity.