Ukraine Calls Bullsh*t After Russia Blames Them For Prison Attack Which Allegedly Killed POWs
‘OUTRIGHT LIES’
Ukraine says it has been falsely accused of carrying out a rocket attack on a prison in the Kremlin-controlled Donetsk region which Russia says left 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war dead. Russian-backed separatists on Friday claimed that an attack with HIMARS rockets—supplied to Ukrainian forces by the U.S.—had also injured another 75 Ukrainian POWs at the prison in Olenivka. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov claimed the attack was designed to discourage Ukrainians from surrendering. But a statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the claims were lies, saying that it was in fact Russian forces who carried out the shelling. “The Russian occupants, thus, pursued their criminal goals—accuse Ukraine of committing ‘war crimes’,” the statement read. It added that the Russian allegations were designed to hide “their own insidious actions” with “outright lies and provocation.”