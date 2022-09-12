Ukraine Claims Russian Military Has Stopped Sending New Units
A TURNING POINT?
Ukraine officials claimed Monday that the Russian military has suspended sending new units into the war-torn country, citing growing frustration with “combat conditions.” The announcement, which has not been confirmed by Russian authorities or independent sources, comes as Ukraine has walloped Russia in a recent counteroffensive, leaving Moscow reeling as it loses territory in the eastern region of Kharkiv. “The military command of the Russian federation has suspended the sending of new, already formed units into the territory of Ukraine,” Ukrainian officials said on the general staff Facebook page. Ukraine claimed the suspension was made partially made because volunteers have refused to serve in the current conditions, upset by inaccurate casualty information and a growing number of wounded. “In particular, in Russian hospitals, diagnoses and the nature of combat injuries are deliberately simplified and no time is given for rehabilitation in order to quickly return servicemen to the combat zone,” the statement said.