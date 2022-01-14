Massive Cyberattack Warns Ukrainians: ‘Be Afraid and Expect the Worst’
OMINOUS
A massive cyberattack took down several Ukrainian government websites late Thursday night and replaced them with an ominous warning telling people to “be afraid and expect the worst.” The attack struck the websites of the foreign ministry, the cabinet of ministers, the security and defense council, and others, according to Reuters. The threat that replaced the government websites was written in Ukrainian, Russian, and Polish and it told people: “Ukrainian! All your personal data was uploaded to the public network. All data on the computer is destroyed, it is impossible to restore it... All information about you has become public, be afraid and expect the worst. This is for your past, present and future.” A foreign ministry spokesperson told Reuters: “It’s too early to draw conclusions, but there is a long record of Russian [cyber] assaults against Ukraine in the past.” An investigation has been launched.