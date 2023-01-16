CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Death Toll Climbs to 35 After Ukraine Apartment Building Hit by Missile
WORSE AND WORSE
Read it at Associated Press
The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Ukraine over the weekend has increased to 35, an official said Monday. Desperate rescue efforts are still underway at the destroyed structure in Dnipro, southeastern Ukraine, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenk said. Some 75 others were injured in the blast and 35 more are still missing, he added. Around 1,700 people lived in the building which residents say contained no military targets, according to the Associated Press. The news agency described the Dnipro attack as the deadliest attack in one place in the war in Ukraine since a Sep. 30 airstrike in the Zaporizhzhia region hit a humanitarian convoy, killing 26.