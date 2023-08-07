CHEAT SHEET
Ukraine Detains Woman in Alleged Zelensky Assassination Plot
Ukraine has detained an alleged Russian informant tied to an assassination attempt against President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian Security Service said Monday. Officials said the woman was “gathering intelligence” about Zelensky’s planned July visit to a Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine to coordinate a Russian missile strike and take him out. But the Security Service said it caught her “red-handed” as she “was trying to pass intelligence to the invaders.” The woman was said to be from the Mykolaiv region, where she allegedly filmed key areas to pass on to the Russians. Her identity has not been revealed publicly.