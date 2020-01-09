Ukraine Flight Shot Down by Iranian Anti-Aircraft Missile System: Report
The Ukrainian jetliner that crashed during takeoff in Tehran early Wednesday, killing 176 people, was shot down by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile system, U.S. officials told Newsweek. A missile from a Russian-built Tor M-1 surface-to-air missile system is believed to have to struck Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, a Boeing 737–800, which went down minutes after takeoff and hours after Iran carried out missile strikes on two military bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces, the outlet reported. The incident was likely an accident, two of the officials told Newsweek.
CBS News reported that U.S. intelligence caught signals of a radar being turned on, and that two surface-to-air missile launches were detected by U.S. satellites just moments before the plane crashed.