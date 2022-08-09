Ukraine Forces Advance Toward Russian-Occupied City of Izium
STRIKING BACK
Kyiv defense officials reported intense fighting Tuesday as Ukrainian troops advanced on the occupied city of Izium in eastern Ukraine. Frontline towns near Donetsk were also said to have come under heavy shelling from Russian troops seeking to take control of the Donbas region with waves of punishing attacks. “The situation in the region is tense,” Donetsk regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said during a TV broadcast, adding that “shelling is constant throughout the front line” and “the enemy is also using airstrikes a great deal.” Despite the pressure, Kyrylenko assured Ukrainian viewers: “The enemy is having no success. Donetsk region is holding.” Separately, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a YouTube video that Ukrainian troops had captured the town of Dovhenke from occupying forces and were now heading to Izium.