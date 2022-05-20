Ukraine Foreign Minister Says NATO ‘Has Done Nothing’ to Help
THANKS FOR NOTHING
Despite NATO member states contributing millions in aid and machinery, Ukraine’s foreign minister says the organization “has done nothing to help during this time.” Dmytro Kuleba made the comments during a fundraising telethon Thursday evening. He said that prior to Russia’s invasion, most Ukrainians saw NATO as “more forceful than the European Union.” But since that time, the mood has shifted. “The EU has proven to be an organization capable of acting as a united front and making powerful, important, difficult decisions in contrast to NATO,” he said. “Could you name at least one consensus decision made by NATO over the past three months that would benefit and help Ukraine?” He did acknowledge that alliance members are “doing awesome and important work, providing vital assistance. But NATO as an institution has done nothing during this time.”