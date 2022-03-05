Russia Accused of Bombing Ukrainians Trying to Evacuate

Ukraine has temporarily stopped civilian evacuations in the key southeastern port city of Mariupol, saying that Russia violated a cease-fire agreement struck just hours earlier.

“The Russian side is not holding to the cease-fire and has continued firing on Mariupol itself and on its surrounding area,” the deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said, according to the Associated Press. “Talks with the Russian Federation are ongoing regarding setting up a cease-fire and ensuring a safe humanitarian corridor.”

The evacuation of more than 200,000 Ukrainians is now in limbo with the deputy mayor of Mariupol, Serhiy Orlov, telling the BBC that the cease-fire had completely collapsed.

“The Russians are continuing to bomb us and use artillery. It is crazy,” Mr Orlov said. “There is no cease-fire in Mariupol and there is no cease-fire all along the route. Our civilians are ready to escape but they cannot escape under shelling.”

Russia’s defense ministry said no one made use of two humanitarian corridors set up near Ukraine’s cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha and accused Ukrainian “nationalists” of preventing civilians from leaving, RIA news agency reported.

“Ukrainian forces and national battalions of taking advantage of the declared ‘quiet regime’ to regroup on defensive positions,” Russia said according to RIA.

The International Committee of the Red Cross called the scenes in Mariupol “heartbreaking”.

“We understand that the safe passage operations from Mariupol and Volnovakha will not start today.” The Red Cross said it was “ready to help facilitate the safe passage of civilians once the parties have reached an agreement”.

Staff members of Doctors Without Borders said on Saturday that the situation in Mariupol was “dire”.

“This night the shelling was harder and closer. We collected snow and rain water yesterday to have some utility water. We tried to get free water today but the queue was huge. We also wanted to get ‘social’ bread but it is not clear the schedule and the places of distribution. According to people, multiple grocery stores were destroyed by missiles and the remaining things were taken by people in desperate need. Still no power, water, heating and mobile connection. No one heard about any evacuation yet. Pharmacies are out of medicine,” the organization said in a statement.

It said people are now effectively trapped in Mariupol, where the attacks started so suddenly that many could not flee.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet virtually with the US Senate on Saturday morning, where he is expected to press Washington for more assistance fighting the Russian invasion of his country.

On Friday night, Zelensky made an emotional appeal to NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country.

“If we will fall, you will fall so please don't be silent, do not turn the blind on eye on this,” he said. “If we win, and I'm sure we'll win, this will be the victory for the whole democratic world.”