Ukraine’s Interior Minister Among 18 Killed in Helicopter Crash

At least 18 people died, including Ukraine’s minister for internal affairs, after a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in the Kyiv suburb of Brovary on Wednesday, officials said.

Three children were also killed, with another 15 injured in the crash, Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram. It’s not yet clear what caused the helicopter to plunge from the sky.

In a statement, Ukraine’s Parliament confirmed that Denys Monastyrsky, the minister for internal affairs, was among the dead, along with Yevhen Yenin, the first deputy minister, and Yurii Lubkovich, the state secretary.

“It should be noted that this is almost the first loss of employees of this level in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion,” the statement added.

Ihor Klymenko, the head of Ukraine’s national police service, said in a Facebook post that the helicopter belonged to the state emergency service. He added that: “The scene review is underway.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Kuleba confirmed that the aircraft came down “near a kindergarten and a residential building.”

“At the time of the tragedy, children and employees of the institution were in the kindergarten,” Kuleba wrote on Telegram. “At this point, everyone was evacuated. There are victims. Ambulances, police and firefighters are working at the scene of the crash.”

Dramatic footage of the aftermath of the crash shared on social media showed fire and smoke consuming the crash site, with nearby buildings also in flames, as screams are heard in the distance.

Kuleba initially said preliminary reports suggested 17 had died including two children before revising the toll upwards. “As of 10:30 a.m.—18 dead, including 3 children,” he wrote. “It is known [there are] about 29 wounded, including 15 children. All necessary assistance is provided to the victims.”

“This is the first time since the beginning of the war when a top official gets killed,” political analyst Mykola Davydiuk told The Daily Beast. “The interior minister Denys Monastyrsky was very close to President Zelensky, as we say one of the first handshakes. The official version is that the helicopter crashed due to the strong wind, the weather, but we have doubts, this is very suspicious. It’s also unclear why the helicopter was flying so close to the ground.”