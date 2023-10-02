CHEAT SHEET
    Ukraine Hits Back at Elon Musk Over Tweet Insulting Zelensky

    TWITTER BEEF

    Alex Nguyen

    Breaking News Intern

    Musk gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference (L). Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the press conference after the opening session of Crimea Platform conference in Kyiv (R).

    Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters, Oleg Petrasyuk/Reuters

    Ukraine has taken a swipe at Elon Musk for posting a meme that made fun of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s requests for Western aid. Early Monday morning, the X Corp. founder shared a “Trying to Hold a Fart Next to a Cute Girl in Class” meme on X, formerly Twitter, with Zelensky’s face photoshopped onto the male student. Musk captioned the photo: “When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t asked for a billion dollars in aid.” Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, reposted the meme and wrote, “The case when [Elon Musk] tried to conquer space, but something went wrong and in 5 minutes he was up to his eyeballs in shit,” referring to SpaceX’s disastrous launch in April, when the company’s Starship rocket self-destructed. The account for Ukraine’s parliament also got in on the action, placing Musk’s head on the teenager from the same meme and writing, “When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t spread Russian propaganda.”

