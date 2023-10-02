Ukraine Hits Back at Elon Musk Over Tweet Insulting Zelensky
TWITTER BEEF
Ukraine has taken a swipe at Elon Musk for posting a meme that made fun of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s requests for Western aid. Early Monday morning, the X Corp. founder shared a “Trying to Hold a Fart Next to a Cute Girl in Class” meme on X, formerly Twitter, with Zelensky’s face photoshopped onto the male student. Musk captioned the photo: “When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t asked for a billion dollars in aid.” Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, reposted the meme and wrote, “The case when [Elon Musk] tried to conquer space, but something went wrong and in 5 minutes he was up to his eyeballs in shit,” referring to SpaceX’s disastrous launch in April, when the company’s Starship rocket self-destructed. The account for Ukraine’s parliament also got in on the action, placing Musk’s head on the teenager from the same meme and writing, “When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t spread Russian propaganda.”