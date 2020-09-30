Ukraine Investigates Death of U.S. Embassy Employee Found by Train Tracks
TROUBLE IN KYIV
A U.S. Embassy employee in Kyiv has died after being found by the railway tracks, Ukrainian police announced on Wednesday. The woman was the wife of a U.S. military member stationed in Ukraine, two individuals familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. She was found by a passerby near a park in the city’s center in running gear and headphones. The woman later died at the hospital and was identified as a U.S. Embassy employee by an ID card she was carrying. Police say they are looking for a middle-aged, dark-haired man, but have not yet ruled out if the death was an accident. The country’s Interior Ministry spokesman Artem Shevchenko tweeted in English that the cause of the employee’s death could have been either a crime or an accident. “We are heartbroken to report the death of an American member of the U.S. Embassy Kyiv community,” the U.S. Embassy said. “Officials from U.S. Embassy Kyiv are currently working with authorities to determine the circumstances of the death.”