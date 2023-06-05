Ukraine Is Smuggling Drones to Secret Agents Inside Russia: Report
SABOTAGE CELLS
Ukraine is sending drones to a network of sabotage cells established inside Russia to carry out attacks, according to a report. CNN cited unnamed U.S. military officials as saying groups made up of pro-Kyiv sympathizers and well-trained agents are being armed to mount operations from inside Russia. Sources told CNN that U.S. intelligence believes this network conducted last month’s dramatic drone attack on the Kremlin, but it’s not clear if it was responsible for more recent drone bombings in Moscow and southern Russia. One source said a recent increase in mysterious fires and explosions inside Russia in recent weeks appears to be “a culmination of months of effort” by Ukraine to establish the logistics for sabotage operations.