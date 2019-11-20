WHAT’S THE HOLDUP?
Ukraine Is Still Waiting on $35 Million of U.S. Military Aid, Says Report
More than $35 million in U.S. military aid still hasn’t been released to Ukraine, the Los Angeles Times reports. It’s a chunk of the roughly $400 million in aid that President Trump decided to delay, in one of the key moments that led to the impeachment inquiry against him. The defense funding remains in U.S. Treasury accounts, according to documents obtained by the newspaper, and it’s not clear why it hasn’t been released. The money is reportedly planned to fund grenade launchers, secure communications, and naval combat craft. Pentagon spokeswoman Lt. Col. Carla Gleason declined to explain why the aid had been delayed, instead reiterating that it would be obligated “over the next several weeks.” The White House has downplayed Trump’s initial decision to delay the funding on the basis that it was eventually released without Ukraine caving to his demands. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said earlier this month: “There was no quid pro quo. The Ukrainian government said they felt absolutely no pressure. Aid was eventually released to the Ukraine.”