Ukraine Joining NATO ‘Guaranteed’ to Start World War III, Russian Official Says
APOCALYPSE VOW
The war in Ukraine is “guaranteed” to escalate into World War III if Kyiv is allowed to join NATO, a Russian Security Council official said Thursday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise announcement that he had made a fast-track bid for membership into the military alliance just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed almost a fifth of Ukrainian territory on Sept. 30. All of NATO’s 30 members would have to approve Ukraine’s bid, making full membership of the defense group a long way off. “Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to World War III,” Russia's state-run TASS news agency quoted Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary of the Security Council, as saying. The loyal Putin ally added: “The suicidal nature of such a step is understood by NATO members themselves.”