Ukraine Liberates Territory Russia Has Held Since 2014, U.K. Confirms
OVERSTRETCHED
British Defence Intelligence says it’s “highly likely” that Ukraine has captured territory held by Russia since Vladimir Putin first illegally sent his forces into the Donbas in 2014. Ukraine claimed on Saturday to have liberated the village of Krasnohorivka, near Donetsk, and said its forces were continuing to advance from there. In its daily intelligence briefing, the U.K. Ministry of Defence backed that claim: “This is one of the first instances since Russia’s February 2022 invasion that Ukrainian forces have highly likely recaptured an area of territory occupied by Russia since 2014. Recent multiple concurrent Ukrainian assaults throughout the Donbas have likely overstretched Donetsk People’s Republic and Chechen forces operating in this area.”