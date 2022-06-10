Ukraine Now Relying on Arms From the West as Artillery Rounds Run Out
OUT OF AMMO
Ukraine is now completely dependent on receiving weapons from the West to defend itself from invading Russian forces, a top Ukrainian military official has warned, adding that the nation is almost out of artillery ammo. Speaking to The Guardian, deputy head of Ukrainian intelligence Vadym Skibitsky said the battle for Ukraine had now become an artillery war, “and we are losing in terms of artillery.” He added: “Everything now depends on what [the West] gives us. Ukraine has one artillery piece to 10 to 15 Russian artillery pieces. Our Western partners have given us about 10 percent of what they have.” Skibitsky explained that Ukraine is firing between 5,000 and 6,000 artillery rounds every day. “We have almost used up all of our [artillery] ammunition and are now using 155-caliber NATO standard shells,” Skibitsky said.