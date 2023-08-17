Ukraine Oddly Quotes Robert De Niro in Tweet About Dead Russians
‘DON’T WAIT’
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense on Thursday bizarrely quoted Robert De Niro in a tweet announcing Russia’s battlefield losses. “Time goes on. So whatever you’re going to do, do it. Do it now. Don’t wait,” the quote read. The tweet went on to count up Russia’s combat losses so far in the war, with Ukrainian defense officials saying more than 256,000 Russian troops have been “eliminated” since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. De Niro has repeatedly spoken out in support of Ukraine, telling students at Cambridge University last year that the rest of the world has a responsibility to “stand up” and stop Russia’s aggression. “My fear is that this thing will go on and on, and people will get bored watching it even,” he said at the time.