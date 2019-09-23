CHEAT SHEET
UNDER PRESSURE
Ukraine Officials Were ‘Blindsided’ When U.S. Military Aid Was Withheld After Trump Call: Report
Senior Ukrainian officials say they were blindsided when the U.S. failed to release military aid after a July 25 phone call between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy in which the two leaders discussed investigating former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, The New York Times reports. Speculation is growing over whether President Trump manipulated foreign policy for his own political gain by withholding security assistance to Ukraine, which has been fighting off Russian separatists, to attempt to tarnish a family member of his potential 2020 rival. The Times quotes senior Ukrainian officials who say they were dumbfounded when the U.S. failed to release routine military aid after a July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelenskyy in which the two leaders discussed investigating Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden had business dealings in Ukraine while his father, then the vice president, was tapped to oversee American policy toward Ukraine. “It was a total surprise,” Pavlo Klimkin, Ukraine’s foreign minister at the time, told the Times when he learned that the aid was blocked with no explanation.