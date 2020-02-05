Law Enforcement Raids Ukrainian Oligarch’s Company
Ukrainian law enforcement have raided the offices of a major media company, according to four sources with knowledge of the matter. The company, called 1+1, is controlled by oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and aired the TV show that helped vault Volodymyr Zelensky to Ukraine’s presidency.
A Zelensky administration official said the raid is part of an investigation into the leak of an audio recording of a meeting with the country’s prime minister. Multiple sources said law enforcement have confiscated computers. Ukrainian law enforcement confirmed the news of the raid to UNIAN.
Kolomoisky, a co-founder of one Ukraine’s largest commercial banks, is widely seen as an ally of Zelensky. The oligarch has previously been under investigation by U.S. authorities for a host of potential financial crimes.