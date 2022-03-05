CHEAT SHEET
Zelensky Furious at NATO for Vetoing No-Fly Zone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday lambasted NATO for not facilitating a no-fly zone over the country in the face of the ongoing Russian invasion. “Knowing that new strikes and casualties are inevitable, NATO deliberately decided not to close the sky over Ukraine,” Zelensky said in an official video. “Today the leadership of the alliance gave the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages, refusing to make a no-fly zone.” The statement followed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s assertion that enforcing a no-fly zone could engender “a full-fledged war in Europe, involving many more countries and causing much more human suffering.”