Ukraine to Review Closure of Case Involving Company Where Joe Biden’s Son Worked
Ukraine’s chief prosecutor has announced a review of the closure of a previous legal case involving Burisma Holdings, the natural-gas giant where Joe Biden’s son served as a board member. The review falls short of the criminal investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden’s dealings in the country that President Trump had demanded in his July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian president. When asked Friday whether he had evidence of wrongdoing by Hunter Biden, Ukraine’s General Prosecutor Ruslan Ryaboshapka said: “I have no such information.” A written statement did not mention Burisma—the gas company where Hunter Biden worked—by name, but at a press conference Ryaboshapka was asked directly and said he would be reviewing the closure of the previous legal case involving it. Trump has, with no evidence, accused Joe Biden of acting to protect his son by urging the removal of Ukraine’s former general prosecutor who was looking into allegations of money laundering at Burisma. In a July phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless the country investigated the Biden family’s political and business dealings there. Top Ukraine officials previously told The Daily Beast that such a review was expected as part of the Zelensky administration’s anti-corruption efforts.