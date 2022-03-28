CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ukraine Publishes 620 Russian Agents’ Details After Data Hack
I SPY
Read it at The Times
Ukrainian authorities hacked into Russian security systems and have published the names and personal information of 620 Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) security officers, the Ukrainian directorate of intelligence said Monday. The hacked catalog includes license plates numbers, car models, residential addresses, mobile phone numbers, and hometowns. Ukrainian intelligence claims these Russian agents have engaged in “criminal activities” throughout Europe, The Times reports. The FSB is Russia’s main intelligence agency; Vladimir Putin directed the FSB before becoming president.