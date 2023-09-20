Ukraine Says It Hit Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea
KABOOM
The Ukrainian military says it took out a command post for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea on Wednesday after a series of explosions were reported in the area. Local residents had reported hearing blasts in Verkhnesadovoye, near Sevastopol, on social media, and footage from the scene showed a large fire and black smoke filling the sky. The Ukrainian military’s department for strategic communications later issued a statement announcing “a successful strike” on the Russian command post in the area. Ukrainian intelligence also confirmed that a missile attack had been carried out targeting Russian equipment in Crimea. Russian-backed authorities on the occupied peninsula claimed earlier Wednesday that there had been no damage and only “a small grass fire” after Russian forces fended off a Ukrainian missile attack.